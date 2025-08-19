APWWS condemns rape, physical assault of woman in Roing

ROING, 18 Aug: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has strongly condemned the recent report of rape and physical assault of a woman here in Lower Dibang Valley District, and expressed deep concern regarding the safety and security of women.

The APWWS in a release stated that it is “deeply worried about the disturbing direction in which society is heading, especially with the growing threats to the safety of women and children.”

On Monday, members of the Enjalumenda Women’s Empowerment Forum, an affiliated body of the APWWS, met the Lower Dibang Valley superintendent of police to express their concern and to seek an update on the case. The members commended the Roing police for their swift action in arresting the alleged accused, Tallom Tayeng, and urged the Police Department to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that a proper chargesheet is filed at the earliest.

The members also discussed recent rape cases involving minors, and submitted a representation to the SP in this regard.

Meanwhile, expressing their anger over the incident, people gathered outside the police station in Roing, Lower Dibang Valley on Monday, shouting slogans demanding the strictest of punishment for the culprit involved. Earlier in the day, the protestors also presented a memorandum to the Lower Dibang Valley deputy commissioner and superintendent of police demanding early delivery of justice to the victim.