Arunachal assembly completes 50 years

Guv urges lawmakers to align their vision with SDGs

ITANAGAR, 18 Aug: Governor KT Parnaik urged the lawmakers of the state to align their vision with the national Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The governor said that development must go beyond infrastructure to include education, healthcare, livelihood, social justice, and ecological balance.

“By doing so, Arunachal can emerge as a shining contributor to the dream of a Viksit Bharat by 2047,” Parnaik said, addressing the special session of the eighth Legislative Assembly held on the occasion of the golden jubilee celebration of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly here on Monday.

The governor said that the legislature of Arunachal has upheld the spirit of democracy by promoting participatory governance, transparent law-making, and inclusive development.

“From a remote frontier, the state has grown into a confident democracy rooted in justice, equality, and representation,” he said, and added that over the five decades, the Assembly has evolved into a vibrant forum for debate and policymaking.

“Despite challenges of geography and diversity, it has consistently carried out its constitutional duties with dignity, reflecting the true spirit of participative democracy,” the governor said.

He said that the Assembly has nurtured democratic values by bringing people closer to governance, strengthening the rule of law, and fostering constructive dialogue. “It has also celebrated the state’s rich tribal identity, ensuring that traditions, languages, and customs are protected while promoting inclusive growth,” Parnaik said.

Reviewing the journey, the governor noted that the Assembly has played a crucial role in education, health, agriculture, tribal welfare, connectivity, entrepreneurship, and conservation. Each decision, he said, has balanced local priorities with national interests, strengthening Arunachal’s role in nation-building.

The governor stressed that the Assembly must remain a model of transparency, discipline, and respectful debate.

“Legislators must always uphold the dignity of the Constitution, ensuring that justice, equality, liberty, and fraternity guide every action and decision,” Parnaik said.

Commending the youth outreach and civic engagement initiatives, the governor said “such programmes create awareness and instill pride and responsibility in the next generation, inspiring them to become active participants in democracy.”

He also acknowledged the contributions of past leaders who laid the foundation of the state’s democratic journey.

Looking ahead, the governor said that Arunachal is blessed with rich traditions, natural beauty, and resilient people.

“Legislators must channel these strengths through innovation, technology, and people-centric governance,” he said, and emphasized on adopting digital tools to improve service delivery, ensure transparency, and connect even the remotest villages with markets, healthcare, and education.

The governor said that the Arunachal of tomorrow should stand not only for its natural beauty but also as a hub of innovation, sustainable growth, and social harmony.

“With futuristic thinking, integrity, and unity, the Assembly can lead the state into a prosperous and progressive future,” he said.

Earlier, the governor released the golden jubilee souvenir and a journal, along with a 10-minute documentary related to the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly during the special session. (Raj Bhavan)