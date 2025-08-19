Missing girl from Pasighat reunited with family

ITANAGAR, 18 Aug: A girl who had gone missing from Pasighat (E/Siang) on 14 August was safely located in Tuting (U/Siang) and handed over to her family on 16 August through the coordinated efforts of the local administration and the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society’s (APWWS) Tuting branch.

Due to the absence of lady police in Tuting at the time, ADC Pandov Perme sought the assistance of the APWWS Tuting branch to ensure the girl’s safety and wellbeing. Responding swiftly, members of the APWWS Tuting branch extended full support. The girl was temporarily sheltered at the residence of Genung Doming, a member of the APWWS Tuting branch, who provided a safe and secure environment for her.

The Bogum Bokang Society of Tuting also extended support during the process.

APWWS Tuting unit president Tatam Danggen and general secretary Oyang Duggong played crucial roles, along with former general secretary Ticheng Jamoh, Genung Doming, Bogum Bokang Society circle secretary Oni Ninggo, and ADC Perme.

Their joint efforts led to the safe recovery and reunion of the girl with her family.

The APWWS extended gratitude to all individuals and organizations involved, and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting and supporting women and children in vulnerable situations.

The APWWS also appealed for posting of lady police in remote areas like Tuting to handle such sensitive cases more effectively in the future.