26 athletes selected for 2 upcoming zonal & national championships

ITANAGAR, 18 Aug: Twenty-six athletes have been selected to represent Arunachal Pradesh in the upcoming 36th East-Zone Junior Athletics Championships and the 40th National Junior Athletics Championships.

While the 36th East-Zone Junior Athletics Championships will be held in Ranchi, Jharkhand from 22 to 24 September, the 40th National Junior Athletics Championship will be held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha from 10 to 14 October this year.

The athletes were selected during a trial-selection conducted by the ad hoc committee of the Arunachal Athletics Association at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium in Yupia on 17 August, Arunachal Olympic Association secretary-general Bamang Tago informed.

The trial was conducted by 12 technical officials in the presence of the ad hoc Arunachal Athletics Association chairman Taba Tedir and the secretary-general of the Arunachal Olympics Association.

The selected athletes are: (Men) Mashaleo Chikro (800 mtrs & 1,500 mtrs), Phongam Wangpan (1,500 mtrs & 3,000 mtrs), Chamu Kamchung (5,000 mtrs), Chow Elingnata Nongmo (100 mtrs & 200 mtrs), Wangnam Wangsu (100 mtrs), Taba Zobang (1,000 mtrs), Duyu Hinda (1,000 mtrs), Chow Kothun (60 mtrs), Tenzing Pangking (60 mtrs & javelin throw), Tarh Talar (pentathlon), Manjoy L Rera (triathlon), Daklen Tali (triathlon), Rohon Tesia (triathlon), Habu Sitang (triathlon), Jainso Pul (triathlon), Ngochung Dajangju (triathlon); (Women) Yanu Mane (800 mtrs & 1,500 mtrs), Yabi Nalo (100 mtrs & 200 mtrs), Yamoti Mangkeng (600 mtrs), Lusi Lamgu (60 mtrs), Karmi Pabin (triathlon), Sangey Lhamu (triathlon), Migal Muri (triathlon), Yani Komi (triathlon) Gerna Tate (triathlon), and Songio Nanu (triathlon).