National Bodybuilding C’ship – Paklu Taipodia Classic from 20 Dec

[Pradeep Kumar]

ITANAGAR, 18 Aug: The state’s internationally acclaimed and first international bodybuilder, Paklu Taipodia, has decided to host the 2nd edition of the two-day National Bodybuilding Championship – Paklu Taipodia Classic-2025 in Likabali in Lower Siang district from 20 December.

The event will feature over 25 competitive categories and offer total cash prizes worth Rs 20 lakh. Besides, all the participants will get attractive gifts and mementoes. The categories are: Arunachal – Novice Mr India (bodybuilding, open), Mr Siang (fitness model, open), and Novice Mr Hornbill (bodybuilding, open) for bodybuilders from Arunachal only.

The championship, being conducted with support from Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief

Minister Chowna Mein, aims at promoting bodybuilding and fitness culture across the state and project this Himalayan state as a sports hub, Taipodia said over telephone,

The grand success of two-day Paklu Taipodia Classic National Bodybuilding & Fitness Championship-2024, held at the Art & Culture community hall in Naharlagun from 24-25 August last year had evoked interest of bodybuilders who, after ongoing online registration, are in constant touch with her office to get confirmation for their participation in Likabali. Thus, this year’s event is expected to attract over 500 athletes from across India.

Arunachal Pradesh is considered the ‘Lungs of the Universe’. With 79% forest cover and carbon stock of 1,021 million tones, it contributes 14.38% to India’s carbon sequestration – a key force in India’s journey towards a greener, net-zero future. Thus, the event has adopted a green mission to plant five saplings for each participating athlete to intensify greener cover of the state.

It would be worth mentioning here that Paklu, known for her never-say-die spirit as an international professional card holder, is one of the highest medal winners in India, She has won 36 medals so far, including the World Global Women Achiever Leadership Award (17.02.24); Miss Asia Overall Winner (Games and Sports), including the gold medal in Ms Asia Glutetan model, silver medal in Ms Asia Bikini Model, and bronze medal in Miss Asia Sports Model to be adjudged Miss Asia overall winner in international pro-card in Fitness International Federation competition in Selangor in Malaysiya on 26.11.23; and Brand Leadership Award (Woman Leadership Award)-2020 by World Marketing Congress in Guwahati to win laurels for India; the Olympia Achiever Award (24.01.24) in New Delhi; the Woman Bodybuilder Award-2023 by the Sikkim CM, Bodybuilder Talent Award-2017 by Arunachal Got Talent; and Arunachal Govt Gold Medal-2017, to name a few.