Over 200 benefit from legal awareness prog

NAHARLAGUN, 18 Aug: Around 250 people, including students, benefitted from a legal awareness programme organised here on Sunday by NGO Friend for Life (FFL), in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), on the occasion of the FFL’s 19th foundation day.

Technical sessions of the programme covered vital topics such as gender equality, domestic violence, mental health, sexual harassment at workplace, victim compensation, and the POCSO Act, 2012.

Resource persons included RGU Assistant Professor Dr Zilpha Modi, APSLSA legal aid counsels Iken Ado and Teji Gamlin, FFL chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi, and clinical psychologist of Arunachal Mental Hospital, Nabam Yeni.

Attending the programme, Arunachal Pradesh Khadi & Village Industries Board Chairman Maling Gombu and renowned woman activist Gumri Ringu commended the APSLSA and the FFL for their efforts in spreading legal literacy and awareness to the doorsteps.

Radhilu Chai Techi and FFL convener Tarh Naki also spoke.

Earlier, the programme began with distribution of IEC materials, and screening of the NALSA theme song and a short video on ‘Lokpal of India’.