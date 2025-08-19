Orientation prog on NCF-FS 2022 underway

NAHARLAGUN, 18 Aug: The District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) here commenced Phase-II of its four-day orientation programme on the National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage (NCF-FS), 2022 on Monday.

The programme, running from 18-21 August, is designed to strengthen the pedagogical skills of 40 pre-primary and primary teachers from Papum Pare district, in alignment with NCF-FS, 2022 and the National Education Policy, 2020.

Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav inaugurated the programme, in the presence of ICR DPC Nabam Hina Doriak, and Naharlagun DIET Principal PT Riba.

In her address, Yadav emphasized the importance of a sound early learning, urging teachers to act as facilitators of learning, foster creativity, and make effective use of teaching-learning materials. She assured that classroom application of the training would be monitored.

Riba outlined the objectives of the programme and commended the active participation of teachers in Phase-I (5-8 August, 2025). She expressed gratitude to the DC for her support, and highlighted the DIET’s commitment to “improve the foundational stage of education.”

As part of the inaugural programme, the DC inspected the ECCE room and the arts-and-crafts gallery, which showcase innovative use of locally available materials. PSTE students also performed a foundational and numeracy activity, reflecting the DIET’s focus on experiential and resource-based learning. (DIPRO)