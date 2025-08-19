KV No 2 principal receives Star Mentor Award

NEW DELHI, 18 Aug: Itanagar-based PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) No 2 Principal Vinay Kumar was honoured with the ‘Star Mentor Award’ by the National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE) on the occasion of its 31st foundation day at the Kaushal Bhavan in Delhi.

The award was jointly presented by former UGC chairman Prof M Jagadesh Kumar and NCTE chairman Prof Pankaj Arora to Kumar, in recognition of his exceptional dedication and commitment to the National Mission of Mentoring (NMM). His efforts have transformed classroom teaching-learning into a conducive and constructive experience.

This is the second consecutive time that Kumar has received the Star Mentor Award. The school community congratulated Kumar on this remarkable achievement, wishing him continued success in his endeavours to inspire and mentor educators.

The NMM is an initiative of the NCTE, aimed at enhancing the quality of education through mentorship and capacity building of teachers.