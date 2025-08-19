Retaining wall collapses in Bomdila

Prem Chetry

BOMDILA, 18 Aug: A massive retaining wall collapsed due to relentless rainfall in the preceding days on the DC Bungalow Road here in West Kameng district on Monday morning.

According to nearby residents, the collapse occurred at around 5 am, blocking the road for over three hours.

Demonstrating a sense of shared responsibility, more than 70 volunteers from the CRC church and neighbouring areas worked together to clear the debris, enabling vehicular movement.

It took approximately six to seven hours to fully restore the road for unrestricted traffic flow.

This road is a vital connection, linking several key areas, including the DC bungalow, DRDA Colony, GRL monastery, Shanti Deva Vidyalaya, IDCSE office, Lecturer Colony, the water treatment plant, and RR Hill.