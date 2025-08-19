MLA provides relief materials to Lazu fire victims

LAZU, 18 Aug: A team led by Elite Society of Dadam Area (ESDA) president Tirang Sumnyan, along with senior public leaders Pilo Kamhua, Riawang Kamhua, Sanlang Aboh and Nadhang Sumnyan handed over essential relief materials to the fire-affected families of Lazu village in Tirap district on Monday.

The relief materials were distributed on behalf of Khonsa West MLA Chakat Aboh. The relief package distributed to the victims included 25 CGI sheets per family, essential household and kitchen items, and one bag of rice per family.

Extending her solidarity with the affected families, Aboh in a message urged residents of fire-prone hilly areas to maintain adequate spacing between houses during construction in order to minimize the recurrence of such accidents.

She expressed deep concern over the repeated fire incidents in her constituency, noting that this was the third fire accident reported in 2025 in Lazu circle alone.

Aboh assured that she would take necessary steps to support the reconstruction of the traditional morung (potsa paang) for the fire victims whose houses were destroyed completely in the fire mishap.

The devastating fire, which broke out at around midnight on 16 August, completely destroyed five houses, reducing them to ashes. The cause of the fire is suspected to be an electric short circuit. (DIPRO)