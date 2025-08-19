Retired ADC Tasong Mibang passes away

PASIGHAT, Aug 18: Retired additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Tasong Mibang passed away on Sunday evening at Bakin Pertin General Hospital here in East Siang district, following prolonged illness.

He was 68, and is survived by his wife and two daughters. Late Mibang was the first APCS officer from Riga village in Siang district.

Born in Riga village in the erstwhile East Siang district on 19 November, 1957, he did his schooling from Pasighat and graduated with a BA degree from Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat.

He was inducted into the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service as a circle officer in East Kameng HQ Seppa on 7 December, 1981, and served the state government in various capacities before retiring as the Rumgong ADC in Siang district on 30 November, 2015.

Besides his administrative acumen, exhibited during his tenures of service in the remotest administrative outposts, his notable achievements include acquisition of land for the establishment of the headquarters of the 103 Infantry Brigade in Rayang in East Siang district in 2008. He served for 28 years in the capacity of a judicial magistrate, before the formal separation of the judiciary from the executive in Arunachal Pradesh in 2014.

Meanwhile, the Lower Siang district administration and the Lower Siang unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service Officers’ Association extended deep condolences to the bereaved family.

At the same time, the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service Officers Association (Apex) also extended condolences to the bereaved family, stating that “his demise is a great loss to the civil service fraternity and the people of Arunachal Pradesh as a whole.”

“In this time of grief and mourning, we remember his invaluable contributions to public administration as a civil servant during his service tenure. Lower Siang district also had the good fortune of his invaluable services as additional deputy commissioner of Nari from 13 August, 2009 to 6 March, 2014 under the erstwhile undivided East Siang district.

“In him we have lost a respected elder statesman and a true gentleman,” said Lower Siang DC (i/c) Ainstein Koyu. (DIPRO)