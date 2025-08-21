East Siang DMLC gives emphasis on time-bound implementation of projects

PASIGHAT, 20 Aug: The District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC), in its meeting held at the DC’s conference hall in East Siang district on Wednesday, emphasized the time-bound implementation of projects while ensuring quality of work.

The DLMC meeting, chaired by deputy commissioner Sonalika Jiwani, reviewed the progress of major ongoing schemes, the status of infrastructure projects, and flagship schemes of both the state and central governments being implemented by various departments.

While reviewing the monthly District Development Report submitted by the departments, the DC stressed the need for inter-departmental coordination in project implementation. She directed all executing agencies to keep the user departments updated on project progress.

The DC also emphasized the proper upkeep and optimum utilization of government assets created by various departments for the benefit of the public.

Jiwani called upon the nodal agencies to take initiatives for revenue generation from government and public assets to ensure the long-term sustainability of the projects and to benefit the citizens.

She further highlighted the important role of each department in ensuring the holistic development of the district.

Government officials from various departments attended the meeting. (DIPRO)