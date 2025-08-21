APCC pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniv.

ITANAGAR, 20 Aug: The Congress Party in Arunachal Pradesh paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, on his 81st birth anniversary here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bosiram Siram recalled Gandhi’s contribution to nation-building, empowerment of the youth, and promotion of scientific and technological advancement in India. He also remembered Gandhi’s love for the North East, particularly Arunachal Pradesh, and his role and contribution in strengthening panchayati raj system, expanding educational opportunities, and laying the foundation of a digital India.

MLA Kumar Waii, APCC working president Tanga Byaling, NECCC general secretary and Padi Richo also spoke on the life and contribution of the former Prime Minister.

Later, the APCC discussed about organizing a state level protest rally on the ‘Vote Chori’ (vote theft) and other burning state issues as directed by the All Indian Congress Committee.

Senior party leaders, including former chief minister Nabam Tuki and Techi Tagi Tara attended the meeting.