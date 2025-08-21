District-level Dorjee Khandu memorial badminton tournament kicks off

TAWANG, 20 Aug: The 8th Dorjee Khandu Memorial District-Level Badminton Tournament commenced at the auditorium here on Wednesday.

Altogether, 101 participants from three sports clubs-Monyul Sports Club (Tawang), Lungla Sports Club, and Jang Sports Club-representing the three assembly constituencies of Tawang district, are participating in the four-day tournament.

Over 111 matches across 21 events will be played, including a special Under-19 category during the tournament.

The opening Men’s Open match was played between Sangey Wangchu and Pema of Monyul Sports Club and Tenzin Phuntsok and Thutan Tsering of Jang Sports Club. Sangey Wangchu and Pema secured victory with scores of 21-12, 21-16.

Organized by Monyul Sports Club and sponsored by Tawang legislator Namgey Tsering, the tournament was inaugurated by deputy commissioner Namgyal Angmo in the presence of Brigadier Bhupal Singh, superintendent of police Dr. D.W Thongon, family members of late Dorjee Khandu, senior civil officers, public leaders, and enthusiastic players.

In her address, Angmo emphasized that sports foster physical fitness, discipline, and organizational skills, urging citizens to embrace healthy lifestyles. The DC also encouraged citizens to participate in the upcoming Tawang International Marathon on 24 October.

She urged the youth to pursue sports from an early age, noting that excellence is not limited to academics and that dedicated individuals can achieve international success through athletics.

Brigadier Bhupal Singh commended the organizers for consistently promoting youth engagement in sports and health awareness. He stressed the importance of identifying young talents early for grooming at national and international levels.

Tournament organizing secretary Pema Chowang stated that the event is both a sporting tradition and a tribute to the former chief minister, late Dorjee Khandu, in remembrance of his dedication to the welfare of Arunachal Pradesh.

He mentioned that the tournament is hosted on a rotational basis across the three constituencies but has been paused in recent years due to the demise of former Lungla MLA, late Jambey Tashi, and other unavoidable challenges.

Former secretary of Monyul Sports Club, Kesang Norbu also spoke. (DIPRO)