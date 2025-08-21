Capacity building prog for teachers commences

TAWANG, 20 Aug: A three-day capacity building programme for trained graduate teachers (TGTs) from Tawang, West Kameng and Bichom districts commenced here on Wednesday.

Organized by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), the event aims to strengthen teaching skills in social studies, mathematics, and science. Additionally, it will focus on competency-based assessment and subject-specific pedagogies aligned with the National Education Policy, 2020 and the national/state curriculum framework for enhanced examination readiness.

Tawang deputy commissioner Namgyal Angmo, who inaugurated the training, encouraged the teachers to make the most of the interactive sessions. She urged them to not only absorb technical knowledge but also share their experiences, innovative ideas, and teaching strategies to foster a richer teaching-learning process.

“While Tawang is performing well in board examinations, there remains scope for further improvement, especially in strengthening foundational learning,” the DC added.

Tawang Government Higher Secondary School principal Aseng Modi encouraged the teachers to deepen their subject expertise through such opportunities, while SCERT assistant director Mudong Omo commended the dedication of the education department in improving the district’s academic performance.

Ninety-one selected teachers from four higher secondary schools, seven secondary schools, and three Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas in Tawang are attending the programme, supported by Reach to Teach, an NGO from New Delhi serving as the knowledge partner of SCERT, DDSE Hridar Phuntso informed.

The initiative is a part of SCERT’s continued commitment to empowering educators with updated pedagogical skills, fostering innovation in classrooms, and ultimately improving student outcomes across the state. (DIPRO)