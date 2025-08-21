RRC organizes mini marathon

DEOMALI, 20 Aug: The Red Ribbon Club (RRC) of Wangcha Rajkumar Government College in Tirap district organized a Red Run Mini Marathon themed ‘Youth for HIV/AIDS’ to generate public awareness about HIV/AIDS and its prevention.

The race started from the Coffee Board and culminated at the college gate.

Around 40 runners, including National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers, National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets, RRC members and youth activists participated in the race.

NSS programme officer Ngamwang Lowang, who flagged off the race, encouraged the participants to become the torchbearers of health awareness and role models in their respective communities.

In the girls’ category, Pilai Wangsa and Rusen Nokbi secured the first and second positions, respectively. In the boys’ category, Dangpho Pansa and Noknyai Pansa won the first and second positions, respectively.

Sponsored by the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society, the event was organized in collaboration with the NSS unit and the college’s alumni association.(DIPRO)