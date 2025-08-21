KVK trains SHG members on bee keeping

NAMSAI, 20 Aug: The ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Namsai organized a two-day training programme on honeybee rearing for the members of Ayang women self-help group (SHG) of Sitpani Miri in Namsai district on 19 and 20 August.

During the training, the participants received hands-on training on transfer of colonies from carrying box to main box, identification of queen bee, handling of bee frame and catching of bee colonies.

Senior scientist and head of the KVK Dr. Utpal Barua interacted with the farmers and urged them to focus on climate resilient agriculture through secondary agriculture options, like apiculture to stabilize farm income.

Subject matter specialist Dr. Madhumita Sonowal Bora educated the participants about different species of honeybee, bee flora, seasonal management of bee, diseases and enemies of bee, bee products and various equipments required for establishing an apiary.

Another subject matter specialist Dr. Shravani Sahani informed the participants about schemes available for SHGs for bee keeping activities, the importance of formation, function and benefits of self-help groups.

Certificates were provided to all the 15 participants.