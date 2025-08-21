SCCZ organizes interactive session to mark World Entrepreneurs’ Day

ZIRO, 20 Aug: The management department of Saint Claret College Ziro (SCCZ) under the banner of the institution’s Innovation Council organized an interactive session to commemorate World ‘ Day on Wednesday.

Dulley Pai, an entrepreneur and the chairman of Ujwal Ziro Charity Mission, shared his entrepreneurial journey across multiple industries, the college said in a release.

Highlighting the challenges he faced and the lessons learned from each venture, Pai encouraged the students to embrace failures as stepping stones to success.

He stressed the importance of resilience and focus.

“Managing finance is always an issue that every entrepreneur faces, but it is not the end. There is always a way, and the one who finds that way emerges as a successful entrepreneur,” he said. Pai advised students to steer clear of corruption, urging them to set a positive example for future generations.

He also outlined practical strategies for budding entrepreneurs, offering insights that had guided him in his own business journey.

Principal of the college Dr. Fr Allwyn Mendoz underlined the pressing issue of unemployment and emphasized entrepreneurship as a potential solution to the economic challenges faced by today’s youth.

The session witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, who actively engaged with the resource person by raising questions on financial management, common pitfalls for startups, and possible solutions.