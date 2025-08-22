Int’l convention on Arunachal bamboo in Indonesia

ITANAGAR, 21 Aug: Arunachal Pradesh’ first-ever international bamboo convention will be organised in Indonesia by the International Friendship Car Rally Association (IFCRA).

Titled ‘Sustainable bamboo learnings’, the event will be organised in collaboration with ‘Indonesia – Mitara Mitra Selamanya, Partners Forever’ and the Environmental Bamboo Foundation, with support from the Jakarta-based Indian embassy.

“This groundbreaking convention will open unprecedented opportunities for emerging bamboo farmers and entrepreneurs from Arunachal to immerse themselves in the globally acclaimed expertise of Indonesia’s bamboo industry. Participants will explore sustainable plantation methods, eco-friendly harvesting, and innovative utilisation techniques that balance economic progress with environmental stewardship,” the IFCRA informed in a release.

Bamboo is more than just a plant in Arunachal, as it is woven into the cultural heritage, livelihoods, and everyday lives of its people. The state’s forests are abundantly blessed with this remarkable natural resource, which, when harnessed wisely, holds the power to spark a profound economic transformation, it said.

Sustainable cultivation and value-added production can empower rural communities, create green enterprises, and foster lasting prosperity, the IFCRA added.

Upon returning from Indonesia, the selected entrepreneurs will share their newly acquired knowledge through training workshops across the state, ensuring that these best practices reach even the most remote villages. This ripple effect will spread awareness, inspire innovation, and pave the way for a statewide bamboo renaissance, it said.