MoS inaugurates ITBP infra projects

YUPIA, 21 Aug: Minister of State (MoS) for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who is on a visit to the state, inaugurated six infrastructure projects of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Arunachal Pradesh from here on Thursday.

The inaugurated projects are the gazetted officers’and subordinate officers’ mess; the animal training school (ATS), Lohitpur; a stable for horses at the ATS, Lohitpur; ASI accommodation of the 31st Bn, Yupia; the administrative block and GOs’ mess of the Northeast Frontier HQ, Itanagar; a 10-bedded hospital of the 20th Bn, Aalo; and SOs’ mess of the 49th Bn, Basar.

The total cost of the projects amounts to Rs 56 crore,and the projects were executed by the Central Public Works Department. The new infrastructure has been taken up to strengthen infrastructure in frontier areas,with focus on residential complexes, medical care, stables, and training infrastructure for ITBP personnel.

Addressing the gathering, MoS Kumar commended the ITBP’s dedication, discipline, and commitment in safeguarding the nation’s borders in Arunachal Pradesh. He reiterated the government’s resolve to further strengthen Central Armed Police Forces through modern infrastructure development and enhanced welfare measures.

ITBP IG Ashish Kumar expressed gratitude to the Government of India, and said that the force “will continue to serve the nation and protect its frontiers with integrity, courage, and professional excellence.”

Arunachal Pradesh Police DGP Anand Mohan, senior officials of the ITBP, and dignitaries of the state government, district administration, CPWD, and BRO were present on the occasion.