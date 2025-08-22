Right to privacy: AWKDSU seeks strict action

[Prem Chetry]

BOMDILA, 21 Aug: The All West Kameng District Students’ Union (AWKDSU) has strongly condemned the recent incident involving the violation of the right to privacy of an Arunachali student in Kolkata.

“We cannot tolerate such a shameful act that breaches the fundamental right to privacy. We trust that the authorities concerned will act swiftly to ensure that the accused, Bhavna Roy, is punished under the relevant laws,” AWKDSU president Khambo Sakrinsow said.

The union’s president, accompanied by speaker Ajay Sakrinsow and Sunil Sangchoju, rushed to Kolkata and held a meeting with Kolkata Arunachal Students’ Association (KASA) president Maga Azad and general secretary Sape Tamar on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended also by members of the KASA’s women’s wing. The AWKDSU commended the women’s wing for their cooperation and support to the victim.

The union emphasized that the act committed by the accused is deplorable and constitutes a violation of Article 21 – the right to privacy – guaranteed under the Constitution of India. It urged the authorities concerned to take “swift and stringent action against the accused to ensure that justice is delivered promptly.”

The AWKDSU also expressed concern over the perceived incompetence and lack of initiative by Additional Resident Commissioner (ARC) Kajal Karmakar in addressing the issue effectively. The union urged the state government to appoint competent and proactive ARCs in every state to provide immediate support to Arunachali individuals during crises.