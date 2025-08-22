Rtd officials honoured on Senior Citizen’s Day

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 21 Aug: The East Siang district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Service Pensioners Association (APSPA), on Thursday honoured 14 senior members with traditional attires and mementos, commemorating the World Senior Citizen’s Day.

Those who were honoured in a celebration programme held at IGJ Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) here included retired administrative and police officials, engineers and officials from the Education Department, and central government employees.

Speaking on the occasion, retired IAF group captain Mohonto Panging Pao said that pensioners are still serving the society even after their retirement. He advised young students to work hard and maintain discipline, and perseverance for success in life.

Retired IAS officer Tajom Taloh also advised the students to “infuse a competitive mind for career-building.”

APSPA East Siang unit president and chief adviser to Adi Bane Kebang, Bodong Yirang said that IGJ GHSS is the oldest institution of secondary education in the area, and it has been playing a vital role in the creation of human resources.

APSPA general secretary Dr Onik Moyong said that the day is celebrated to honour senior citizens for their achievements and contributions towards the society.

Regarding the association’s activities, Dr Moyong informed that, heeding the pensioners’ demands, “the APST and financial banks have opened separate counters for senior citizens in Pasighat.”

“The AFSPA also adopted three primary schools in different circles of the district, with active cooperation from its East Siang district unit,” Dr Moyong said.

The association also honoured incumbent principal of IGJ GHSS, Oyar Tabing with citation certificate and mementos.

Other speakers at the programme included Tanon Tatak, Babasing Pertin, Talom Gammeng, Kokyon Yirang, and APSPA spokesperson Gompang Taying.

A melodious presentation by renowned Adi singer and radio artist Olen Megu was a special attraction of the celebration.

Meanwhile, Ayi ke Ekum, a society for elder care, observed the World Senior Citizen’s Day at the elder care centre in Raneghat here on Thursday.

Ayi ke Ekum joint secretary Anima Nonang highlighted the roles played by elders in building the society, while its vice president emphasized on the roles of caregivers at home to engage with and to support their elderly members.

The day was observed by conducting age-related games for physical stimulation and an awareness lecture on Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY by CMAAY district programme coordinator Bir Bahadur Rai. He helped elders above 70 years of age to enrol under the AB PM-JAY.

Ayi ke Ekum is a nonprofit organisation whose main objective is to enhance the quality of life of elderly citizens. (With DIPRO input)