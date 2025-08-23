5,000 sq mtr land in mega food park to be earmarked for Tawang’s farmers

Staff Reporter

TAWANG, 22 Aug: The lead promoter of the mega food park, Likha Maaj, has announced that 5,000 square metres of land will be earmarked free of cost for the farmers of Tawang district in the proposed mega food park, which will come up in Banderdewa.

Attending the a meeting of the Tawang Green Farmer Producer Company Limited here on Friday, Maaj said that land will be handed over to the farmers’ group of Tawang, and they can use it for promoting their produce in the Itanagar Capital Region and also for selling their produce to the food park.

He said also that, as a promoter of the food park, he would directly buy soybeans and maize from the farmers of Tawang. “We will procure these two items directly from the farmers, so that maximum profit goes to them, and also, we get the best quality products. This will be a win-win situation for both,” said Maaj.

Heaping praise on the farmers of Tawang district, he said farming in such a difficult region is a big challenge. “Farming in Tawang is tough due to the harsh climate and difficult terrain. But still, farmers of Tawang produce good quality produce. We are happy to announce the procurement of soybean and maize from them,” he added.

Further, he highlighted the role played by leaders like late CM Dorjee Khandu, former CM PK Thungon, and Chief Minister Pema Khandu in the development of the state. Earlier during the deliberation, several farmers of Tawang expressed concern over the flooding of adulterated items in the market and called for action in this regard.

Maaj, while echoing the sentiment of the farmers, urged the state government to devise a proper policy to procure produce from markets and provide market linkage to them. “The concern raised by the farmers is genuine. Instead of adulterated products from outside, our markets should be filled with local indigenous products. The ‘vocal for local’ initiative should be implemented and executed in the true sense,” said Maaj.

The meeting was attended by more than 300 farmers of the district. Also present on the occasion were Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, heads of departments, and officials of the NABARD.