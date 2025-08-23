Army, Bharti Airtel ink MoU to strengthen telecommunication infra in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 22 Aug: The Indian Army’s Dao Division and Bharti Airtel signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance mobile communication infrastructure in the forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh’ Dibang Valley and Anjaw districts, a defence official said on Friday.

He said the initiative will improve cellular network coverage and ensure reliable communication facilities, benefitting both the locals and deployed troops.

“The agreement marks a major step in bridging the digital divide in these strategically important yet geographically remote regions,” Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

The partnership will “not only strengthen security and communication for troops safeguarding the nation’s borders but also empower local communities through access to better network services,” the official said.

He said it will also support various facets of development like education, healthcare, e-governance and entrepreneurship in the frontier districts.

Dibang Valley, and Dau Delai valley in Anjaw, owing to their challenging terrain and remoteness, have historically faced constraints in connectivity.

The joint effort reflects the resolve to overcome infrastructural limitations, provide modern amenities to local residents, and enhance operational communication capabilities for the armed forces, he said.

Officials from Bharti Airtel highlighted their commitment to expanding tele-connectivity to the remotest corners of the country, aligning with the vision of Digital India, he added. (PTI)