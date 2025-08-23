Darka declared tobacco-free village

AALO, 22 Aug: Darka in West Siang district has been declared a tobacco-free village under the National Tobacco Control Programme.

The declaration was made by West Siang Deputy Commissioner [i/c] Mabi Taipodia Jini during a public programme held in Darka.

Addressing the gathering, the DC appealed to the village volunteers and community members to remain vigilant and ensure that the village remains free from tobacco and substance abuse.

Highlighting the harmful effects of tobacco consumption, the DC cautioned that prolonged use of tobacco products can lead to life-threatening diseases.

District Medical Officer Dr Linya Lollen also appealed to the villagers to imbibe healthy and hygienic practices in their daily lives.

District Programme Officer for Non-communicable Diseases Dr Tsering Wangmu highlighted theobjective of declaring the village tobacco-free, while ZPC Tumpe Ete urged both youths and elders to abstain from the use of tobacco.

SP Kardak Riba commended the efforts of the “community police” in making Darka a tobacco-free village.

The programme was attended by PHED EE P Padu, HGBs, youths, a medical team, Humgo Rigo anti-drug volunteers, panchayat leaders, and senior citizens. (DIPRO)