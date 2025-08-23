Army rescues injured police constable

ITANAGAR, 22 Aug: Troops of the Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps rescued an injured police constable from the RR Hill area in West Kameng district, a defence official said on Friday.

Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said as soon as the Army received information, an operation was launched in the late hours of 20-21 August.

Braving dense forests and challenging terrain at night, the Army team reached the location, administered essential first aid and medical care, and evacuated the injured to a hospital in Assam’s Tezpur for advanced treatment.

“This prompt and coordinated humanitarian effort not only saved a precious life but also highlighted the spirit of synergy between the Army, police, and civil administration,” the official said.

According to a police source, the injured constable has been identified as Sange Phuntso, working at the West Kameng Superintendent of Police office.

He, along with other officials, were carrying out geotagging work at the RR Hill area when they lost their way and fell off a cliff and suffered a skull fracture, Bhalukpong Police Station Officer-in-Charge Thumgon Tali said.

He said that the constable is admitted in a hospital in Tezpur, Assam, and is out of danger. (PTI)