One arrested with contraband

DEOMALI, 22 Aug: Acting on credible information, the Deomali police in Tirap district recently apprehended an individual allegedly involved in drug trafficking.

The accused has been identified as Nyamyang Thingnok, a resident of Batey Colony here.

A police team led by Inspector Wangke Ronrangcarried out the operation, under the supervision of Deomali SDPO Randang Khomrang.

Contraband substance weighing approximately 58.8 grams, besides Rs 1,21,240, suspected to be sales proceeds, were seized from her possession.

A case U/S 21(b) of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Deomali police station and the investigation has been entrusted to SI N Jilen. (DIPRO)