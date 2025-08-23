RWD secy reviews status of ongoing projects

PASIGHAT, 22 Aug: RWD Secretary PN Thungon reviewed the status of the ongoing PMGSY, VVP, and SASCI projects under the Pasighat, Kaying, and Yingkiong divisions of the Rural Works Department (RWD) in a meeting here in East Siang district on Friday.

Reviewing the delays pertaining to projects under PMGSY-I & III, Thungon emphasized the need to complete these projects before March 2026.

“The written and assented assurances of the contractors/firms were also taken for the early completion of these projects while affixing the responsibility of the same upon the field officials,”the DIPRO informed in a release.

The VVP and SASCI projects were also reviewed and the stakeholders were advised to expedite the pace of the work, with specific emphasis on completing the school infrastructures before the next academic session.

The review meeting was attended by RWD Pasighat Circle SE M Chiram, field officials, contractors, and representatives of the projects, the DIPRO said.