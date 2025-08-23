DC urges stakeholders to motivate vaccine hesitant parents

HAWAI, 22 Aug: Anjaw Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin urged stakeholders, including administrative officers, PRI members, SHGs and ASHAs, to reach out to hesitant parents and motivate them to ensure timely vaccination of their children against measles-rubella (MR).

Addressing a meeting of the District Task Force for Immunization (DTFI) on measles-rubella elimination campaign here on Thursday, the deputy commissioner directed the DMO, the DRCHO and facility in-charges to ensure cent percent coverage of all beneficiaries under the campaign.

During the meeting, the DC, who is also the chairman of the District Health Society, reviewed the routine immunization status, the district micro-plan for MR1 and MR2, and facility-wise targets for children aged between nine months and five years.

The DC stressed the need for awareness on antenatal checkups for pregnant women through mobile health camps, gram sabhas and meetings of women self-help groups, in collaboration with WCD/ICDS and ArSLM teams of Hawai and Hayuliang blocks.

He also instructed preparing sketch maps of medical land earmarked by village communities for issuance of land possession certificates to health facilities.

Anjaw DRCHO Dr S Nayil gave a detailed presentation on the MR elimination campaign-2025 and the progress of routine immunization.

He highlighted counselling and awareness activities, including the recent joint session at CHC Goiliang where PRI members, the circle officer and GBs worked together to convince hesitant parents, resulting in the vaccination of 13 children.

The meeting also discussed facility-wise progress,and challenges in implementing Kayakalp and NQAS, including shortage of medical officers, drivers, laboratory technicians and equipment.

Issues related to vaccine hesitancy in certain pockets and the remedial measures undertaken were also shared. Members assured their full cooperation in achieving 100 percent target coverage, and in addressing challenges such as water supply, electrification and timely reporting under the Anaemia-free India initiative.

The meeting was attended by committee members, heads of departments and their representatives, PRI members, CALSOM members and health facility in-charges.

MR elimination campaign launched in P/Pare

Meanwhile, the MR elimination campaign for PapumPare district was launched at the CHC in Doimukh on Thursday by Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav.

The launch programme witnessed the presence of DMO Dr R Rina Ronya, the Doimukh SDO, the DRCHO, programme officers, PRIs of Doimukh block, representatives from the WHO and VHAI, and the health staff of the Doimukh CHC.

Speaking on the occasion, the DMO highlighted the objectives of the campaign, stressing its significance in protecting children from measles and rubella. She informed that the campaign will run from 21 to 27 August, targeting all children aged 9 months to 5 years to be vaccinated with MR1 and MR2 doses.

The DC in her address emphasized the importance of coordination with grassroots leaders, stating that PRIs, influencers, and community speakers would play a vital role in reaching families hesitant towards vaccination. She also congratulated the district for achieving 100% immunization coverage in 2024-25, and called upon all stakeholders to extend full cooperation to every child health programme. (DIPROs)