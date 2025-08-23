SCERT orientation prog for 3rd languages teachers

ITANAGAR, 22 Aug: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) conducted orientation programmes for teachers on tribal/third languages, in line with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

A total of 696 teachers from various districts attended the training, which was conducted in 17 batches between 9 May and 22 August this year, with each batch receiving five days of training.

The teachers received training in Nyishi, Tagin, Galo, Apatani, Tangsa, Wancho, Aka (Hrusso), Kaman Mishmi, Taraon Mishmi, Singpho, Idu Mishmi, Adi, Tai-Khamti, and Tutsa languages.

SCERT Director Toko Babu expressed hope that the training would enable effective classroom teaching of tribal languages and contribute to preservation of indigenous languages for future generations.

The orientation programme was organised in collaboration with community-based organizations, which facilitated the training of their respective languages. (DIPRO)