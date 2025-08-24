Org alleges irregularities in construction of highway, files complaint

ITANAGAR, 23 Aug: The Arunachal Jankalyan Sangathan has filed a complaint with the chief secretary, alleging various irregularities and corruption in the ongoing four-laning of the Itanagar to Banderdewa section of NH 415 from km 40+430 to km 51+735 (Package B).

The allegations included slow progress on superstructure work, including girder casting, improper weep holes in structures, incomplete construction of cover drains, incorrect spacing between steel bars in drains, lack of availability of HMP for balance work, etc.

According to the complaint, the “appointment date”of the project was 8 December, 2021 and the project was to be completed within 36 months. However, despite the extension of the completion date to 31 July, 2026, the work is still progressing at a very slow pace.

The organization demanded a thorough investigation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau and transparency in the investigation and action against those responsible under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The organization said it would launch a democratic movement if the demands are not met.