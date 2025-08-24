4 trading units booked under LM Act

TEZU, 23 Aug: The Department of Legal Metrology and Consumer Affairs, Eastern Zone, booked four trading units in Tezu market in Lohit district under the Legal Metrology (LM) Act, 2009 for keeping packaged commodities for sale that did not carry mandatory declarations, such as maximum retail price, manufacturer or packer’s name and address, etc.

The trading units were instructed to get their weights and measures verified annually as required under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009, and to refrain from keeping packaged commodities without mandatory declarations on the label. (DIPRO)