Book exhibition at NERIST

NIRJULI, 23 Aug: The central library of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) here is organizing a book exhibition from 23 to 24 August.

Earlier, on Friday, NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S had inaugurated the exhibition, in the presence of dignitaries, faculty members, and students.

The exhibition is showcasing a wide range of books from reputed publishers and distributors, such as Pearson, McGraw Hill, Orient Blackswan, S Chand, New Age International, Oxford University Press, Manohar Publications & Distributors, and many others.

The event aims to promote the reading culture, academic enrichment, and access to the latest publications, informed a NERIST release.