India a global leader: CM on National Space Day

ITANAGAR, 23 Aug: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday joined the nation in celebrating National Space Day, lauding India’s achievements in space exploration.

He said India’s successful track record, from the polar satellite launch vehicle (PSLV) programme to its landmark missions to the moon and Mars, has placed it among the global leaders in space technology.

“The sky was never the limit; it was the beginning. On #NationalSpaceDay, we celebrate every milestone that brought us closer to the stars. From PSLV launches to future Gaganyaan missions, India’s space odyssey proves that nothing is impossible when vision meets courage,” Khandu posted on X.

He said that the upcoming Gaganyaan mission, which will be India’s first human spaceflight programme, represents a bold new chapter in the nation’s journey.

India’s achievements in space not only showcase technological excellence but also inspire the youthsto pursue science and innovation, he said.

“Our scientists have shown the world that with determination and courage, India can reach beyond the stars,” he added.

National Space Day, observed annually, commemorates India’s progress in space research and innovation, while also paying tribute to the scientists, engineers and visionaries behind the country’s achievements. (PTI)