AdiSU demands withdrawal of paramilitary forces from Siang valley

ITANAGAR, 25 Aug: The Adi Students’ Union (AdiSU) has submitted a memorandum to the chief minister, demanding immediate withdrawal of paramilitary forces from Siang and Upper Siang districts.

The AdiSU further demanded that no PFR activities should be initiated for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) until and unless the villagers of 31 villages in Siang and Upper Siang districts are convinced.

The union also demanded immediate revocation of suspension orders issued to eight GBs/HGBs by the Siang deputy commissioner.

The AdiSU said it has submitted several representations to the Siang deputy commissioner regarding the alleged “inhumane” treatment meted out to the common public of Upper Siang and Siang districts by deploying thousands of paramilitary personnel for conducting PFR for the SUMP without proper consultation with the people of the two districts.

The AdiSU further alleged that the authority concerned is using arbitrary power without following government norms by issuing suspension orders to a number of GBs and HGBs, “which undermines the democratic system of the country.”

It also demanded immediate eviction of encroachments on government school premises in different parts of Siang district.

The AdiSU urged the chief minister to treat the memorandum as an ultimatum to look into the matter within 15 days, failing which, the union said, it would be left with no option but to resort democratic movement.