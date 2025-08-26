Mounglang chosen for National Teacher’s Award

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 25 Aug: Nang Ekthani Mounglang, headmistress of the Government Secondary School (GSS) in Pachin, Naharlagun, has been chosen for the National Teachers’ Awards-2025 by the Ministry of Education.

Mounglang is the lone teacher from Arunachal Pradesh chosen for the prestigious national award. She would be sharing the coveted stage with 45 teachers from across India. The award ceremony is scheduled to be held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on 5 September. Each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of Rs 50,000, and a silver medal.

A native of Lathao village in Namsai district, Mounglang joined the Education Department in July 1999 as a junior teacher (TGT), and was promoted to the rank of postgraduate teacher in 2007. Since being posted as headmistress at GSS Pachin in 2023, Mounglang has turned the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) results around.

She started from scratch in terms of school administration, as the school building had been gutted just before her joining. Under her leadership, GSS Pachin secured an 81% pass percentage in the CBSE examination in 2024, and this year it achieved a 100% pass percentage in the Class 10 CBSE results.

Expressing joy over being chosen for the national award, Mounglang dedicated her award to her colleagues at GSS Pachin. “This award wouldn’t have been possible without the help of my colleagues in the school and the higher authorities in the Education Department, who recognised my service,” she said.

In her message, she said, “Be dedicated to your duty, treat each and every child like your own. Our children are full of potential; we just need to boost them up.”