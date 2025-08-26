Kreeda Bharati  pays tribute to Tatung

LEKHI, 25 Aug: The members of Kreeda Bharati Arunachal Pradesh organized a tribute programme here on Monday for its first state president, Takam Tatung, who recently passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer.

The members, along with family and friends of the late Tatung, gathered at the Seva Dham to pay a fitting tribute.

Tatung, a former president of the AAPSU, was serving as the state president of Kreeda Bharati at the time of his death. On the occasion, his family donated some of his personal belongings, which will be preserved at the Kreeda Bharati museum coming up in Guwahati.

Family and friends also shared personal anecdotes about his life during the event.

Manoj Mohanti, organizing secretary of Kreeda Bharati, Northeast region, remembered Tatung’s contribution in establishing the organization in the state. “Because of his active efforts, Kreeda Bharati managed to carve a niche for itself in Arunachal within a short span of time. He was passionate about promoting traditional sports through Kreeda Bharati. His contributions will be remembered forever,” said Mohanti.

He also described Tatung as a true Indian. “He was a true Indian and fiercely secular. He was truly a wonderful human being,” he added.

Organizing secretary of NESO, Marge Riba, while paying tribute, remembered Tatung as a visionary student leader. “He was a restless leader and wanted to do so many things for the state. In his short journey of life, he accomplished a great deal for Arunachal. He was also instrumental in taking Kreeda Bharati to the next level in the state. His death is a great loss for Arunachal,” said Riba.

Also present on the occasion were the general secretary of Kreeda Bharati, Arunachal Pradesh, B Tamchi Dollee, and RSS Arunachal unit head Kamlesh Joshi.