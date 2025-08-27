ICC top Arunachal Test C’ship as Rakesh Kumar claims 10 wickets

ITANAGAR, 26 Aug: The second edition of the Arunachal Test Championship – the premier and only tournament in the state dedicated to the longer format of the game – witnessed another dominant performance at DPS Jullang as Itanagar Cricket Club (ICC) defeated Caden Cricket Club (CCC) by an innings and 121 runs in the second match of the competition.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, CCC were bundled out for just 58 runs in their first innings. Rakesh Kumar of ICC spun a web around CCC’s batting lineup with an astonishing spell of 5 wickets for 7 runs in 5 overs, leaving the opposition stunned. Only Likha Sonia (13) and Kamsha Yangfo (12) managed double figures.

In reply, ICC posted 240 all out, securing a commanding 182-run first innings lead. Anup Ahlawat (79 off 60 balls) played a sparkling knock at the top, while Chege Chubing (42 off 27), Chandan Kumar Singh (38 off 37), and Shaik Salam (30 off 57) chipped in with crucial contributions. With the ball, Takar Muri (3/80) and Gollo Aga (3/72) were the best for CCC.

Following on, CCC once again faltered in their second innings, unable to resist ICC’s attack. Rakesh Kumar (5 wickets for 27 runs) completed a stunning 10-wicket match haul, while Toko Techir (3 wickets) and Yowa Topu (2 wickets) wrapped up the innings to hand ICC a thumping victory. Nabam Tajik (25 off 68) was the top scorer in CCC’s second innings.

Tournament director Suraj Tayam expressed delight at the competitive spirit and the growth of the tournament, remarking: “The Arunachal Test Championship is laying the foundation for our cricket’s future. It is helping players develop the temperament required for red-ball cricket and providing a stage for senior, U-23, and U-19 boys to showcase their ability. I hope the Arunachal Cricket Association, the parent body in the state, is taking note of this tournament and will give deserving players their rightful chance in the state team.”

With this win, ICC secured a bonus point and now lead the Arunachal Test Championship table with 7 points. The tournament will continue with the next clash between NJCC and AIOC, scheduled for 27-28 August at DPS, Jullang.

The growing popularity of the Arunachal Test Championship reflects the state’s hunger for red-ball cricket and its ambition to produce future stars for the national stage.

Rakesh Kumar was adjudged the player of the match for his 10 wickets in the match.