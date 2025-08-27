Cyber security awareness prog

PASIGHAT, 26 Aug: The Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), in collaboration with the NIIT Foundation, organized a two-day cyber security awareness programme from 25-26 August at three different locations in East Siang district.

The aim of the programme was to spread awareness among students, self-help group (SHG) members, and trainees about the growing threats of cybercrimes and the importance of safe use of digital technology.

The sessions were conducted at Mirku village, Balek village, and the Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) in Gumin Nagar here. In addition, awareness sessions were also held for SHG members from various primary level federations (PLFs) under Pasighat circle.

During the programme, the participants learned about what cyber security is and why it is important; different types of online frauds commonly seen today; how to protect themselves and prevent such frauds; where and to whom cybercrimes should be reported; and the benefits and risks of artificial intelligence (AI) in the digital world.

The programme saw active participation of students, SHG members, and trainees, who engaged in discussions and shared their views. The sessions helped them understand the risks of the online world in a practical way and encouraged everyone to use digital technology more responsibly.

Officials of the ArSRLM highlighted that cyber security awareness is extremely important, especially at the grassroots level, so that individuals and communities can stay safe from online risks.

They commended the support of the NIIT Foundation, a not-for-profit organization working towards digital literacy, skill development, and empowering communities through technology-enabled learning.