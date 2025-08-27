Pasighat gears up for Aturto 3.2 MMA showdown

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 26 Aug: Pasighat is set to turn into Arunachal Pradesh’ new fight capital as ‘Aturto 3.2: Farmyard Fury’ gears up to deliver a night of high-octane mixed martial arts (MMA) action come 30 August.

Aturto CEO Higio Taarak, addressing reporters at the Arunachal Press Club here, said that four fighters will compete in the featherweight grand prix semifinals for a place in the December finals, where the maiden Aturto

featherweight champion will be crowned with a Rs 5-lakh purse and the championship belt.

The semifinals will see Arunachal’s Kon Jarbin face Manipur’s Lakhan Laisram, while Rajasthan’s Nilesh Chaudhary will clash with Nagaland’s Neitso Angami.

“With championship glory just one step away, every punch, grapple and submission attempt is expected to keep fans on the edge,” Taarak said.

Meanwhile, headlining the card, Nazareth from Mizoram will take on Himachal Pradesh’ Saurabh Negi in the main event, which the organisers believe will set the tone for the finale.

Home talent Tor Perme will fight Ajay Sharma of Himachal in the flyweight division, while Bameron Daniel will lock horns with Atokivi Chisi in a K1 flyweight kickboxing bout.

The event will also feature five semi-pro contests, including two women’s strawweight fights.

In the semi-pro contests, Reyan Gogoi will take on Ongseng Lee Singpho, and Sanglian Pouzom will face Degam Potom.

Asum Tamut will compete against Careen Kharkarmni, Ashapurna Kashyap will face Tana Lusiya, and Sudip Jamatia will face Mustakim Sheikh.

Founded in Itanagar by Taarak and Hage Omo, Aturto has emerged as Arunachal’s premier MMA promotion and is recognised by the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts of India and the Federation of Mixed Martial Arts India (FMMAI). Beyond competitive bouts, the promotion has been working to popularise combat sports at the grassroots through workshops, fitness initiatives and awareness campaigns, in partnership with community bodies and law enforcement agencies.

Taarak added that the event also aims to boost tourism by taking the MMA promotion to different locations across the state and supporting the hospitality industry in the areas where the events are held.

Partnering with ClimAct, this event will blend relentless MMA and K1 action with a commitment to environmental responsibility for the first time in combat sports in India.