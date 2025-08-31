KV No 2 becomes regional winner of NYP competition

ITANAGAR, 30 Aug: Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) No 2 here has been felicitated as the regional winner of the 35th National Youth Parliament (NYP) Competition 2024-25 for showcasing exemplary talent in democratic practice and debate.

The prize was distributed during a function in New Delhi by Lok Sabha member Bansuri Swaraj to KV No 2 Principal Vinay Kumar, the in-charge teacher, and eight winning students.

The function felicitated 25 KVs which stood first in their respective regions, with KV No 2 Itanagar standing first in the Tinsukia region, which comprises 41 KVs spread across four states.

“This national honour marks a milestone in the school’s pursuit of excellence and is a testament to the spirit of the National Education Policy 2020, reflecting a future-ready, civically engaged generation,” KV No 2 stated in a release.

Kumar in his address said that “the award not only brings prestige to the school but also offers students a unique opportunity to understand the workings of Parliament and internalize constitutional values firsthand.”

The event, attended by luminaries and educational leaders, underscored the aim of the youth parliament programme to instil the virtues of leadership, discipline, and effective public expression.