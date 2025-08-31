Provide burial-cum-cremation facility for state capital: Tagak

ITANAGAR, 30 Aug: BJP leader and former adviser to the chief minister, Tai Tagak, has appealed to the state government and the departments/agencies concerned to initiate urgent measures to ensure that the state capital region gets a proper burial-cum-cremation facility.

Tagak said this while taking part in a swachhta abhiyan and plantation drive organised by the Arunachal Life Saving Foundation (ALSF) at the burial-cum-cremation ground in Chimpu near here on Saturday.

“It is shameful that many Itanagar Capital Region dwellers have to go to Laluk in the neighbouring state of Assam for cremation as the state capital region does not have a proper burial-cum-cremation facility even after 50 years of statehood,” said Tagak, and urged the department concerned and the ministry to address the issue on priority.

He also called for early operationalisation of the electric cremation facility, which is currently incomplete. While urging the agencies concerned to expedite the process, Tagak appealed to the secretary concerned to conduct site verification to examine the situation.

He further expressed discontent over the utilization of funds provided for the purpose.

Tagak meanwhile applauded the humanitarian services rendered by the ALSF, headed by Ramesh Jeke.