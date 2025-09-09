RONO HILLS, 8 Sep: The library and information science department of Rajiv Gandhi University(RGU) celebrated Teachers’ Day with great enthusiasm and reverence.

The programme was attended by faculty members and students of the department.

In his address, Head of the Department Dr Sudhir Kumar Jena shared a short story with the students and highlighted the deeper significance of the occasion. “Teachers’ Day reminds us that knowledge is not merely taught in classrooms; it is discovered, shared, and preserved – much like what we do in library and information science. Keep learning, keep inspiring, and may you all become true lamps of knowledge for society,” he said.

Prof RN Mishra emphasised the life and philosophy of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, narrating his inspiring journey from being a teacher to becoming the president of India, and reminded the students of the noble ideals of humility, dedication, and service to society that define true teaching and learning.

Dr DK Pandey, Dr Jaba Moni Das, Rahul Sarma, Gayatri, and Tania Eru also shared their views and offered advice to the students, encouraging them to uphold discipline, sincerity, and dedication in their academic pursuits.

Students presented a colourful cultural programme, adding vibrancy and joy to the celebration.