ITANAGAR, 9 Sep: Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja emphasized the importance of community participation in achieving the objectives of Swachhata Hi Seva, 2025.

Raja, who virtually attended a meeting held under the co-chairmanship of the union ministers for housing & urban affairs and jal shakti to discuss ‘Swachhotsav’ under the Swachhata Hi Seva, 2025 campaign, to be rolled out on 17 September, appealed to all stakeholders to come forward and contribute to the initiative’s success.

He also appealed to all to take part in the nationwide ‘shramdaan’ and ‘Ek din, ek ghanta, ek saath’ on 25 September at 8 am.

The Swachhotsav initiative aims to promote cleanliness and sanitation through collective efforts. During the meeting, the logo for Swachhotsav was also released.