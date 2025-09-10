YINGKIONG, 9 Sep: The Upper Siang district administration has launched a series of awareness programmes on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and children’s rights in all educational institutions, government offices, and commercial establishments, including administrative outposts in the district.

To begin with, a sensitization programme was organized for all government officials at the DC’s conference hall here on Monday.

Paralegal counsellor of the district One-Stop Centre, Omem Apang, gave a detailed presentation on the POCSO Act, 2012, emphasizing the importance of preventing and reporting sexual offences against children.

District Child Protection Unit Legal-cum-Probation Officer Akoying Tekseng sensitized the officials to the relevant laws aimed at safeguarding children from abuse, exploitation, and neglect.

The programmes are being organized under the supervision of ICDS Deputy Director Ine Pertin. (DIPRO)