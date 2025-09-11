[Mingkeng Osik]

PASIGHAT, 10 Sep: Anchali Peyang was crowned Miss Lune, 2025 at Gidi Notko here in East Siang district. Geyin Darang and Teresa Lego were the first and second runners-up, respectively.

The winner received a cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh, while the first runner-up and the second runner-up were awarded Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 30,000, respectively.

Peyang is the daughter of Otel Gamnoh Peyang and Naki Peyang from Mirku village in East Siang district.

She is currently pursuing a BA in sociology at Rajiv Gandhi University.

Earlier, the evening unfolded with stunning presentations as contestants walked the ramp in both traditional and modern attire, blending elegance with individuality. The participants showcased not just style but also ideas, as they faced rounds of questions that tested their wit, awareness, and vision for the future.

Geku- Mariyang MLA Oni Panyang said that the winner of Miss Lune will directly qualify for the Miss Arunachal, while both the winner and runners- up will get a direct entry to Miss Arunachal Universe.

The organizers informed that the first edition of Miss Lune was held in 1999, making it one of the most prestigious and oldest beauty contests in the state.

The main objective of this year’s event was to provide a platform for women’s empowerment, highlighting that beauty pageants are not just about catwalks or style, they said.