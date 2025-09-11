ITANAGAR, 10 Sep: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has sanctioned Rs. 5 crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to provide assistance to the people affected by the recent floods in Himachal Pradesh.

The sanctioned amount will be contributed to the Himachal Pradesh ‘Aapda Raahat Kosh-2025,’ set up by the government of Himachal Pradesh to mobilize resources and extend large-scale relief to those affected by the devastating natural calamity.

Expressing deep concern over the loss and hardship caused by the floods, Khandu reiterated Arunachal Pradesh’s commitment to stand with fellow citizens in times of crisis.

“Natural disasters do not recognize boundaries. At such moments, it is our duty as Indians to extend a helping hand to our brothers and sisters in distress. This contribution is a humble step from the people of Arunachal Pradesh towards easing the suffering of those affected in Himachal Pradesh,” he said. (CM’s PR Cell)