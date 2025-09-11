ITANAGAR, 10 Sep: Donyi-Polo Cricket Academy (DPCA) team registered a 66-run victory over Arunachal Institute of Cricket (AIOC) in the first match of the three-match one day series between DPCA and AIOC played at the AIOC Ground here on Wednesday.

Winning the toss, DPCA chose to bat first. Their innings started on a shaky note, losing early wickets and struggling at 32 for 4. However, Amarjeet Sharma played a match-winning knock, scoring a brilliant century (101 runs off 101 balls, with 6 fours and 5 sixes). He was well supported by Gibson Cheda (38 runs) in the middle overs. With some contributions down the order and 29 extras, DPCA managed a competitive total of 217 in 49.2 overs. For AIOC, Ankit Kumar Singh claimed 3 wickets, while Daksh Sharma and Jackson Rai took 2 and 1 wicket respectively.

Chasing 218, AIOC Itanagar lost wickets at regular intervals despite a solid start from opener Lalit Deva, who scored a quick 53 off 51 balls with 3 fours and 3 sixes. Jamru Gungnia (13) and Daksh Sharma (18) tried to hold the innings together, but no other batter could convert starts into big scores. Extras (30) gave some hope, but DPCA’s disciplined bowling sealed the result. Amarjeet Sharma showed his all-round brilliance by taking 3 wickets for 28 runs, while Suraj Dajam (3/26) and Ankit Kumar Singh (3/54) also played key roles. AIOC were bowled out for 151 in 33.4 overs.

With this win, DPCA takes a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Amarjeet Sharma was the undisputed star of the day with both bat and ball, guiding his team to a strong opening victory.