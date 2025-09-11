ROING, 10 Sep: A lecture-cum-demonstration on creating “Mathematics labs in middle level schools” was organised jointly by RIWATCH and the DDSE office at the Panchayat hall here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Wednesday. The objective of the program was to make mathematics learning more joyful, activity-based and innovative.

Director of the Pune-based Sumanthan Learning Resources, Rahul Kokil demonstrated hands-on activities, and joyful teaching methods during the programme as resource person. He has been catalyst in establishing more than 20 Mathematics Labs in India including Northeast India.

The Mathematics Lab contains more than 50 educational games related to all aspects of maths learning.

Earlier, block education officer Obang Langkam, in his inaugural address, stressed the need for having mathematics lab in every schools, so that a difficult subject like mathematics could be more joyful for the students of lower classes.

RIWATCH administrative officer Harsh Singh also spoke.

A total of 29 mathematics teachers representing 25 schools of the district participated in the programme.