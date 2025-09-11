Staff Reporter

PAPU NALLAH, 10 Sep: An orientation training on Children with Special Needs (CWSN) was conducted for principals, headmasters, head teachers, teacher-in-charges, educational administrators, CRCCS, parents and guardians at Shiksha Bhawan here on Wednesday.

Itanagar capital complex deputy commissioner Toko Babu along with ICR DDSE S.T Zara, attended the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Kaman Pertin Basar, an ABA therapist, discussed benchmark disabilities and the challenges faced by CWSN students. Further, she also shared practical classroom strategies.

Tame Mecha Bui, principal of K Blooming Early Intervention and Learning Centre, explained multiple disabilities, their identification, and approaches to support such children.

Earlier, Tarh Lonia presented initiatives under Samagra Shiksha ICSSE, ICR.

On the occasion, learning materials were distributed to CWSN children by DC Toko Babu.

The programme emphasised inclusive education, collaboration, and sensitivity towards the needs of CWSN. The programme was organised by DPO(ISSE) Samara Shiksha, Itanagar capital complex.